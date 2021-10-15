Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22478 with new Fluent emoji, tons of fixes

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest update brings along the much-anticipated new Fluent emoji and tons of fixes.

With this update, Microsoft is adding support for Unicode emoji up to Emoji 13.1 which includes new emoji such as face in the clouds, heart on fire, space with spiral eyes. The new and refreshed Fluent-designed emoji will be available to everyone on Windows 11 via a future servicing update.

Below are the other changes and improvements included in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478:

The updated version of the Korean IME, which began rolling out with Build 22454, is now available to everyone in the Dev Channel.

When your laptop is closed, it's now possible to login to your PC using Facial Recognition (Windows Hello) on a connected external monitor if it has a camera attached that supports it.

We've made a change to the underlying indexer platform to help improve overall reliability and database size, which should help reduce disk space usage on the system – particularly in cases where users had very large Outlook mailboxes.

Scrolling your mouse wheel on the volume icon in the Taskbar will now change the current volume level.

Made some small adjustments to the dialog when adding a new language in Settings to make it look a little more modern, including rounding the corners.

Starting with Build 22478, Microsoft has also started testing Update Stack Packages that deliver update improvements outside of major OS updates.

"Through the Update Stack Package, we can deliver improvements to the update experience prior to the PC taking a monthly or Feature Update. The Update Stack Package will help ensure that your PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with the best and least disruptive experience available," the company wrote in a blog post.

In addition, to mark the 7-year anniversary of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft is also releasing special desktop backgrounds exclusively for Insiders.