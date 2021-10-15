Google rolls out continuous scrolling experience to Search on mobile

Google is rolling out continuous scrolling experience on mobile devices in order to make browsing more seamless and intuitive for users. This means, when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your mobile device, the next set of results will now automatically load with relevant information.

Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn't considered, the company said.

"At Google, we're always exploring new ways to help people find what they're looking for quickly and easily. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the "See more" button," Niru Anand, Product Manager, Search, wrote in a blog post.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a major visual redesign of the mobile Search experience, making it easier for users to scan and navigate. With the latest continuous scrolling experience, browsing search results will be more seamless on mobile devices.

The new Google Search experience is now gradually rolling out for most English language searches on mobile in the U.S.

"While you can often find what you're looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results," Google said.