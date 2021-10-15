Asus ROG Phone 5s gets new software update with fixes

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5s to fix a couple of issues. The update, version 18.1220.2109.146, is rolling out to the global units of the phone bearing the model number 'ZS676KS'.

The latest ROG UI-based update addresses the issue where app icons would occasionally display incorrectly as well as the one causing the Airplane mode/Do Not Disturb mode to automatically turn off after using scheduled charging.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest ROG Phone 5s update:

Fixed issue where App icons would occasionally display incorrectly Fixed an issue where certain game graphics disappeared after pulling down the system notification bar while in-game Fixed an issue where Airplane mode/Do Not Disturb mode would be automatically turned off after using scheduled charging

In a post on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the update is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for you to receive it. To check the update manually, head over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications/Features

The Asus ROG Phone 5s features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass on top. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone has the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For quick authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel sensor on the front.