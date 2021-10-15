Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 5s gets new software update with fixes

The latest ROG UI-based update addresses the issue where app icons would occasionally display incorrectly as well as the one causing the Airplane mode/Do Not Disturb mode to automatically turn off after using scheduled charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:25 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5s gets new software update with fixes
Image Credit: Asus

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5s to fix a couple of issues. The update, version 18.1220.2109.146, is rolling out to the global units of the phone bearing the model number 'ZS676KS'.

The latest ROG UI-based update addresses the issue where app icons would occasionally display incorrectly as well as the one causing the Airplane mode/Do Not Disturb mode to automatically turn off after using scheduled charging.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest ROG Phone 5s update:

  1. Fixed issue where App icons would occasionally display incorrectly
  2. Fixed an issue where certain game graphics disappeared after pulling down the system notification bar while in-game
  3. Fixed an issue where Airplane mode/Do Not Disturb mode would be automatically turned off after using scheduled charging

In a post on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the update is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for you to receive it. To check the update manually, head over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications/Features

The Asus ROG Phone 5s features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass on top. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone has the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For quick authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel sensor on the front.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021