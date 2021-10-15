Left Menu

Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach

Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch said on Friday that last week's data breach at the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents from its source code. Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed https://www.reuters.com/technology/amazons-twitch-hit-by-data-breach-2021-10-06 the breach on an error in the server configuration change. Server configuration changes are performed during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose the data stored in the servers to unauthorized access.

Twitch said it was "confident" the incident affected only a small number of users and that it was contacting those who had been directly impacted. The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors. Video Games Chronicle had reported that about 125 gigabytes of data was leaked in the breach, including details on Twitch's highest-paid video game streamers since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

