China launches second crewed mission to build space station

Reuters | Jiuquan | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts, including one woman, to the core module of a future space station where they will live and work for six months, the longest-ever duration in orbit for Chinese astronauts.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, which means "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern province of Gansu at 12:23 a.m. Beijing time (1623 GMT).

Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions intended to complete construction of the space station by the end of 2022.

