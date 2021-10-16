Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft on Friday announced the release of Windows 11 Build 22000.282 to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channel. The latest update includes tons of fixes.

The update includes the following improvements:

We fixed an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).

We fixed an issue for a small number of users that prevents the Start menu from working and prevents you from seeing the updated taskbar design after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).

We fixed a race condition that occurs during the early part of startup that might cause a stop error.

We fixed a regression that might cause stop error 0x38 on some machine configurations that use non-ASCII text in the registry.

We fixed an issue with the interrupt handling of certain processors that might cause devices to stop responding.

We fixed an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

We fixed an issue that causes the Server Manager application to disappear after you use it to remove Hyper-V features. This issue occurs when you install Server Manager on Windows 11 (original release) clients using Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT).

We fixed a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).

We fixed an issue that causes a device to stop responding when you forcibly shut down the device while a Group Policy is being updated.

We fixed an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

We fixed an issue with a hardcoded font in the PowerShell shortcut file that distorts Japanese, Chinese, and Korean language fonts. This update fixed this issue for all newly created users on the machine. Existing users can use the C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Windows PowerShell\Windows PowerShell.lnk file to open PowerShell to address the issue. Alternatively, existing users can create a shortcut to this file on the desktop and use the shortcut to open PowerShell.

We fixed an issue with parsing time formats in events when milliseconds are excluded.

We fixed an issue that incorrectly renders some Enhanced Metafile Format (EMF) files. This issue occurs if you build the EMF files using third-party applications with ExtCreatePen() and ExtCreateFontIndirect().

We provided administrators the option to reset the zoom to the default for HTML dialogs in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

We fixed an issue with Enterprise Mode Site List redirection from Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge. In certain circumstances, the redirection opens a site in multiple tabs in Microsoft Edge.

We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you input certain characters in the Input Method Editor (IME).We fixed an issue with PropertyGet in JScript9.dll.

We fixed a memory leak that occurs when you use nested classes within VBScript.

We fixed an issue that fails to keep the NumLock state after a Fast Startup restart.

We fixed an issue with moving certain app windows. Moving these app windows might be unusually slow if a File Explorer window is visible on the screen.

We fixed an issue that intermittently prevents the Mail app from accepting keyboard input in the address and subject boxes.

We fixed an issue with the UI for renaming files using folder view in File Explorer. The UI fails to properly handle inline composition using the new Japanese IME.

We fixed an issue in which the use of App-V intermittently causes black screens to appear when signing in on the credentials page.

We fixed an issue with an internet print server that fails to properly package modified printer properties before sending the package to the client.

We implemented a Group Policy setting for the following registry value Registry location: HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Printers\PointAndPrint Value name: RestrictDriverInstallationToAdministrators Value data: 1

