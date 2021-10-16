Xbox makes Dirt 5 and two other games free to play this weekend

As part of the Free Play Days, Xbox has made Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5 free to play for all Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The three titles are available to play until Sunday, October 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

You can also purchase these games and other editions at a limited time discount.

Dirt 5

DIRT 5 is a fun, amplified, off-road arcade racing experience where you race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning and dynamic environments.

Get access to the entire extreme racing title from Codemasters, including a star-studded Career mode featuring Troy Baker and Nolan North, the ground-breaking Playgrounds arena creator, thrilling online action, fun party games, and more.

Discount

Standard Edition (USD59.99 SRP) at 70% off: $18.00

Year One Edition (USD79.99 SRP) at 70% off: $24.00

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Enjoy 100 tiers of new seasonal unlocks and content like new armors inspired by mythology and high-fantasy, a new matchmaking map to explore a completely new arena environment, and collectibles that are hidden throughout the campaign mission.

Discount

Standard Edition (39.99 SRP) at 50% off: $20.00

Halo: Reach (9.99 SRP) at 50% off: $5.00

Halo 3: ODST (4.99 SRP) at 50% off: $2.50

Borderlands 3

Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters - the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Play with anyone at any time with online co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress.

Discount