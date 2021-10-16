Left Menu

iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 tipped to launch on October 25

Apple's iOS 15 has been off to a rocky start with users reporting several bugs. The Cupertino tech giant is already ironing out these complaints with the upcoming iOS 15.1 build which is currently in the beta stage.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Apple's iOS 15 has been off to a rocky start with users reporting several bugs. The Cupertino tech giant is already ironing out these complaints with the upcoming iOS 15.1 build which is currently in the beta stage. As per GSM Arena, a Twitter user @RobertCFO obtained confirmation from an Apple Product Security Team member about the final build's release date.

According to the leaked email, iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1 will release on October 25 - exactly one week after Apple's Unleashed event, which is scheduled for October 18. This falls in line with Apple's usual software update policy of releasing new software one week after its events. Apple iOS 15.1 is expected to bring SharePlay which lets you remotely watch and listen to streaming content with your friends via FaceTime, ProRes video support which is Apple's new lossy video codec as well as COVID-19 vaccination document support in the Wallet app and bug fixes for the known issues in iOS 15. (ANI)

