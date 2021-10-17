Left Menu

Miscreants creating fake e-mail accounts: TN Raj Bhavan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:48 IST
Miscreants creating fake e-mail accounts: TN Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI): Miscreants created fake e-mail accounts 'impersonating' Governor R N Ravi and a complaint has been lodged with police urging action, the Raj Bhavan said here on Sunday.

''Some miscreants creating fake email accounts impersonating the honourable Governor and sending e-mails with objectionable contents have been reported recently,'' an official release from the Raj Bhavan said here. A complaint has been lodged with police in this regard to investigate and locate the miscreants to initiate criminal prosecution and other appropriate legal action against them, the release added.

''The official e-mail of Raj Bhavan is govtam@nic.in (govtam[at]nic[dot]in) and the official Twitter account is @rajbhavan_tn.'' The office of the TN Governor asked people to not trust any accounts other than the official e-mail or Twitter accounts of the Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021