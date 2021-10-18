Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro specifications leak, said to launch shortly

Several new leaks and rumours about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro have emerged. As per sources of GSM Arena, the two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day (November 11), likely just in time to catch the shopping frenzy.

The source shared some alleged specifications as well. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz OLED display and a Dimensity 920 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

These are rumored to cost CNY 1,599 (~USD248), CNY 1,799 (~USD279) and CNY 1,999 (USD311), respectively. That 120W charging rumour is disputed by the new leak, which claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of 67W charging.

Other mentioned specifications include JBL stereo speakers, NFC and an x-axis linear motor. For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have a 108MP main camera, alongside other supplementary cameras, not mentioned in the leak and a 16MP selfie. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is said to have a 120Hz LCD display, with a Dimensity 810, alongside 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pricing is tipped at CNY 1,119 (~USD186) and CNY 1,599 (~USD248), respectively. Like its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 11 also gets a 5,000 mAh battery, but charging is capped at 33W. Cameras allegedly include a 50MP main snapper on the back and a 13MP selfie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)