Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

The partnership will see Google working with the NBA to create exciting immersive experiences for fans using its 3D and AR technology as well as the new features which will be announced at October 19's Pixel Fall Launch event. The company will also integrate Search trends through the season to show how NBA fans are searching before, during and after games with real-time data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Google said on Monday it will be the Official Search Engine and Search Trends and Fan Insights Partner of the NBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League. In addition, Pixel will be the first-ever presenting partner of the NBA Playoffs.

"We'll combine the best of Google's Search trends, information, technology, devices and services to help fans go deeper and get closer to the culture, teams and players they love," the search giant wrote in a blog post.

The partnership will see Google working with the NBA to create exciting immersive experiences for fans using its 3D and AR technology as well as the new features which will be announced at October 19's Pixel Fall Launch event. The company will also integrate Search trends through the season to show how NBA fans are searching before, during and after games with real-time data.

Earlier this year, Google entered into a multi-year partnership with the WNBA and ESPN as a WNBA Changemaker to increase visibility and coverage of women's sports to help break down barriers.

"When Google became a WNBA Changemaker earlier this year, we worked with the WNBA and ESPN to increase the visibility of women's sports. We're equally proud to partner with the NBA, as its commitment to its fans and dedication to social responsibility are values that we share and deeply believe in," Lorraine Twohill, Google's Chief Marketing Officer, wrote in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Google is gearing up for the launch of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones at Tuesday's event, which will kick off at 10 am Pacific. Ahead of the official unveiling, ads and prices of the upcoming smartphones have surfaced online, highlighting their design as well as key features. As per the leak, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 128GB models will be priced at USD599 and USD898 in the U.S.

