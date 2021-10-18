Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA launched a first-of-its-kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule, lifted off on schedule from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. EDT (0934 GMT), NASA said. It was carried aloft by an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance (UAL), a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

