MoS IT launches IoT kit for development of smart technologies

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday launched an internet of things (IoT) kit developed by CDAC for development of smart technology solutions, an official statement said. The kit, of the size of a credit card, is fitted with six sensors, actuators, and connectivity and debugger interfaces. It is priced at Rs 2,500 per unit. ''The Ministry of Electronics and IT will play the role of a facilitator/partner and work to provide support to catalyze growth and innovation including access to market and capital. I call it the Y2K moment for the Technology and Electronics sector,'' Chandrasekhar said. The compact and easily portable IoT kit shall facilitate development of local and smart solutions in a range of applications, including drones, the statement added. The kit shall soon be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is also willing to transfer this technology to startups for commercial production.

