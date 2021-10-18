U.S. Energy Dept announces $105 mln for small businesses to pursue clean energy deployment
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:45 IST
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $105 million in funding for small businesses to pursue the deployment of clean energy technologies.
The projects range from energy technology and sustainable agriculture to atmospheric monitoring and carbon removal, the Energy Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Energy Department
Advertisement