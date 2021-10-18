Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils indigenously developed 'INDUS' IoT Kit

(Eds: adding details) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday launched indigenously developed 'INDUS' (Innovation Development Upskilling), a single board IoT development platform.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) developed kit of the size of a credit card is fitted with six sensors, actuators, connectivity and debugger interfaces, an official release said.

The compact and easily portable IoT Kit shall facilitate development of local and smart solutions in a range of applications including Drones, it said.

It is priced at Rs 2,500 per unit and shall soon be available over Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and CDAC is also willing to transfer this technology to startups for commercial production.

Chandrasekhar also inspected other innovative technologies developed at CDAC-Bengaluru like smart watering meter, smart post kiosk, smart water distribution system, CDAC’s high performance computing (HPC) offerings covering HPC system software solutions & services, upcoming PARAM utkarsh supercomputing facility, followed by an overview of Quantum computing-related activities.

While appreciating these initiatives, he recommended extending IoT for drones, targeted industry use-cases of HPC, and engagement with end-users early in the design cycle, the release added.

During his interaction with top executives from leading MNCs and start-ups, Chandrasekhar said, “ The Narendra Modi government is serious in its ambition in making the country an electronics and a tech leader. The Ministry of Electronics and IT will play the role of a facilitator/partner and work to provide support to catalyze growth and innovation including access to market and capital.” “India has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I call it the Y2K moment for the technology and electronics sector. The government is committed to work with semi-conductor companies and startups and will provide the right policy framework,'' he said.

