Left Menu

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils indigenously developed 'INDUS' IoT Kit

The Ministry of Electronics and IT will play the role of a facilitatorpartner and work to provide support to catalyze growth and innovation including access to market and capital. India has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The government is committed to work with semi-conductor companies and startups and will provide the right policy framework, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:19 IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils indigenously developed 'INDUS' IoT Kit
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: adding details) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday launched indigenously developed 'INDUS' (Innovation Development Upskilling), a single board IoT development platform.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) developed kit of the size of a credit card is fitted with six sensors, actuators, connectivity and debugger interfaces, an official release said.

The compact and easily portable IoT Kit shall facilitate development of local and smart solutions in a range of applications including Drones, it said.

It is priced at Rs 2,500 per unit and shall soon be available over Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and CDAC is also willing to transfer this technology to startups for commercial production.

Chandrasekhar also inspected other innovative technologies developed at CDAC-Bengaluru like smart watering meter, smart post kiosk, smart water distribution system, CDAC’s high performance computing (HPC) offerings covering HPC system software solutions & services, upcoming PARAM utkarsh supercomputing facility, followed by an overview of Quantum computing-related activities.

While appreciating these initiatives, he recommended extending IoT for drones, targeted industry use-cases of HPC, and engagement with end-users early in the design cycle, the release added.

During his interaction with top executives from leading MNCs and start-ups, Chandrasekhar said, “ The Narendra Modi government is serious in its ambition in making the country an electronics and a tech leader. The Ministry of Electronics and IT will play the role of a facilitator/partner and work to provide support to catalyze growth and innovation including access to market and capital.” “India has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I call it the Y2K moment for the technology and electronics sector. The government is committed to work with semi-conductor companies and startups and will provide the right policy framework,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021