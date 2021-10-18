Left Menu

Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:40 IST
Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title
  • Country:
  • India

Opener Mayank Shandilya anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81 as Haryana beat Maharashtra by six wickets to win the U-19 National One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing bulk of the spoils.

In reply, Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Skipper Sindhu also got a wicket in the Maharashtra innings.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 172 all out in 50 overs (Vivek Kumar 3/33, Garv Sangwan 3/44). Haryana 176/4 in 48.5 overs (Mayank Shandilya 81 off 150 balls, Nishant Sindhu 64 off 99 balls).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021