Shandilya, Nishant power Haryana U-19 to Vinoo Mankad title

Opener Mayank Shandilya anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81 as Haryana beat Maharashtra by six wickets to win the U-19 National One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Maharashtra managed a below-par 172 in 50 overs with new ball bowlers Vivek Kumar (3/33) and Garv Sangwan (3/44) sharing bulk of the spoils.

In reply, Haryana rode on Shandilya's patient 150-ball knock and his 124-run stand with skipper Nishant Sindhu (64 off 99 balls) to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Skipper Sindhu also got a wicket in the Maharashtra innings.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 172 all out in 50 overs (Vivek Kumar 3/33, Garv Sangwan 3/44). Haryana 176/4 in 48.5 overs (Mayank Shandilya 81 off 150 balls, Nishant Sindhu 64 off 99 balls).

