Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 get camera improvements with new update

Samsung has launched a new firmware update for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in South Korea and it's probably safe to assume that it will hit the global units pretty soon.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Samsung has launched a new firmware update for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in South Korea and it's probably safe to assume that it will hit the global units pretty soon. According to GSM Arena, the new update brings the usual fixes and patches but also has a few new cool camera features.

The changelog mentions improved overall camera quality without going into specifics and the patch also adds scene recognition for pets in Portrait mode. This means that the software will be able to better apply the faux bokeh effect when capturing your cat or dog using the Portrait mode.

Moreover, Samsung has added the ability to adjust the cover screen's brightness of the Z Flip3, which wasn't possible before. Some software bugs have been fixed and the overall experience when using screen gestures, capture and the multi-window feature has been improved, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

