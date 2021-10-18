Left Menu

OnePlus launches Harry Potter edition for its smartwatch

OnePlus has launched the Harry Potter edition of its smartwatch, which comes with the exact same specs as the original OnePlus Watch with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, proprietary OS and two weeks rated battery life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:12 IST
Harry Potter edition OnePlus watch (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
OnePlus has launched the Harry Potter edition of its smartwatch, which comes with the exact same specs as the original OnePlus Watch with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, proprietary OS and two weeks rated battery life. According to GSM Arena, the stainless steel casing features a copper colour finish while the strap is made from vegan leather and has an embossed Hogwarts crest.

It comes in a box themed around the magical entryway to Diagon Alley. It's currently listed for Rs 16,999 (around USD 225), and will be available exclusively in India. That's a small premium over the Rs 14,999 (around USD 200) the regular version of the watch retails for in the country, reported The Verge.

Software tweaks include exclusive watch faces for all four Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw as well as Harry Potter-themed icons and animations throughout the UI. As per The Verge, despite its disappointing initial reviews, OnePlus has been updating the watch since its release, adding new features like an always-on display and remote control camera function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

