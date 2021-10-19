UK watchdog to launch investigation into music streaming

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it planned to launch an investigation into the music streaming market to see whether it was functioning properly for consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it intended to launch a market study into music streaming, its latest move to attempt to promote competition in digital markets.

An industry body estimates that streaming accounts for around 80% of British music consumption, with the market dominated by the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.

