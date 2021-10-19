Apple lines up new MacBook Pro, Music Voice Plan in India

Apple will soon bring its latest lineup of MacBook Pro models along with HomePod mini, AirPods, and a new music experience under Apple Music Voice Plan for Indian consumers.

Apple's new M1 Pro and M1 Max, available in 14 and 16-inch models, delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance. The new MacBook Pro range with M1 Pro and M1 Max is available to order via Apple's online store and will begin arriving in customers and its authorized resellers from October 26.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at about Rs 1.95 lakh, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at about Rs 2.4 lakh.

"We set out to create the world's best pro notebook, and today we're excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max -- a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features," Apple senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said. The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, an advanced 1080p camera, and a six-speaker sound system - all in a stunning new design, he added.

The new lineup was announced late Monday night. Apple has also announced the launch of the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio. "AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience. We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices -- making the world's best-selling headphones even better," Joswiak said. The AirPods (3rd generation) will be available in stores from October 26 for Rs 18,500. AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at a new price of Rs 12,900.

The Cupertino -based company is also bringing in its new smart speaker - HomePod mini - in India starting November for Rs 9,900.

The 3.3 inches tall-HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri (Apple's digital assistant), and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built-in, Apple said in a separate statement.

"HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it's the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users. With new vibrant colors, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy," Apple vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers said.

Besides, Apple has also announced the Apple Music Voice Plan - a new subscription tier for Apple Music designed around the power of Siri. Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers will get a customized in-app experience with suggestions based on the listener's music preferences and a queue of recently played music through Siri. Within the app, there will also be a dedicated section called 'Just Ask Siri' where subscribers can learn tips to optimize Siri for Apple Music.

The Apple Music Voice Plan offers subscribers access to the service's catalog of 90 million songs for Rs 49 per month in India. The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this year in 17 countries and regions, including India, Australia, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, the UK, and the US. For access to Apple Music's premium offerings, including spatial audio and lossless audio, lyrics, music videos, and more, subscribers can switch to Apple Music's plan for Rs 99 per month or family plan with up to six accounts for Rs 149 per month.

"Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together.

"With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world," Apple vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)