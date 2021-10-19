Samsung to conduct 4G and 5G trials with UK’s Virgin Media O2

Samsung will conduct 4G and 5G trials with Virgin Media O2, a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefonica in the U.K, during which the South Korean company will verify the capability and performance of its network solutions in the latter's commercial network.

In addition, the trial will assess the interoperability between Samsung's latest solutions and Virgin Media O2's 2G and 3G legacy networks.

With this trial, we are excited to join hands with Virgin Media O2 to demonstrate the readiness of our 5G network solutions for deployment in the U.K. and our capabilities in bringing immersive and reliable 4G and 5G mobile experiences to users. Woojune Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

In a press release on Tuesday, Samsung said that the company will provide its advanced network solutions for this trial while being Open RAN compliant with some configuration changes and additional support in the future. These include:

Samsung's latest baseband unit that offers improved performance with industry leading capacity and throughput, while supporting both 4G and 5G technologies in a single unit.

5G Massive MIMO radios which ensures easy and quick installation for operators, as well as increased coverage and data speeds for driving enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

4G radios on both low-band and mid-band spectrums.

"We look forward to undertaking these initial trials with Samsung, which is another milestone in our continued journey to provide the best possible 5G experience for our customers, as well as boosting our 4G network, as we look to upgrade the U.K.," said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2.

Launched in June 2021, Virgin Media O2 is one of the UK's largest businesses that offers connectivity services, applications and digital solutions to tens of thousands of U.K. businesses and public sector organizations.