Britain strikes green investment partnership with Bill Gates
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:26 IST
Bill Gates is working with the British government to invest and bring down the cost of new greener technologies to help countries hit net-zero emissions targets by 2050.
"We have lots of small companies that are inventing better technology for doing these things," Gates told a Global Investment Summit in London, sat alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "So over the next five year period, we expect at least one of these technologies to be ready to scale."
