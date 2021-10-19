Left Menu

China will prevent platform monopolies and disorderly expansion of capital, Xi says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:45 IST
  • China

China will prevent monopolistic behaviours by internet platform companies and the disorderly expansion of capital, state Xinhua News Agency quoted president Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

China will also correct practices that impede fair competition, Xi said, according to the Xinhua report.

