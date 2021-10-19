T20WC Scoreboard: Scotland vs PNG

Scoreboard of the group B match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup between Scotland and Papua New Guinea here on Tuesday.

Scotland Innings: George Munsey c Lega Siaka b Chad Soper 15 Kyle Coetzer b Kabua Morea 6 Matthew Cross c Charles Amini b Simon Atai 45 Richie Berrington c Charles Amini b Chad Soper 70 Calum MacLeod c Kabua Morea b Chad Soper 10 Michale Leask run out (Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga) 9 Chris Greaves c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea 2 Mark Watt b Kabua Morea 0 Josh Davey c Lega Siaka b Kabua Morea 0 Alasdair Evans not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-3, NB-1) 8 Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs) 165 Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 26-2, 118-3, 151-4, 153-5, 158-6, 165-7, 165-8, 165-9.

Bowler: Nosaina Pokana 4-0-37-0, Charles Amini 4-0-41-0, Kabua Morea 4-0-31-4, Chad Soper 4-0-24-3, Lega Siaka 1-0-8-0, Simon Atai 3-0-20-1. (MORE)

