Amazon Music Unlimited users can now listen to spatial audio on more devices

Amazon Music is making spatial audio available to more customers, allowing Unlimited subscribers to stream music with fully immersive, three-dimensional sound on more devices, including iOS and Android devices with their existing headphones and on select devices that support Alexa Cast including the Echo Studio.

Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited customers can stream music mixed in Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos, including Remi Wolf's debut album Juno, FINNEAS' recently released album Optimist, among others.In addition to streaming spatial audio with Alexa Cast on supported devices including Echo Studio, customers can stream 360 Reality Audio with Alexa Cast on Sony's SRS-RA5000 or SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers, and home theatre systems such as HT-A9, HT-A7000, or HT-A5000.

While access to spatial audio and HD and Ultra HD music was previously only available as a separate tier of streaming, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers with an Individual, Family, or Student Plan will now automatically get access at no extra cost to their subscription, with no upgrade required.

It is worth mentioning that new customers can also now experience premium-quality streaming audio free for three months when they subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited allows customers to stream more than 75 million lossless, HD songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of at least 44.1 kHz (CD quality). Customers can also stream more than 7 million songs in UHD with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.