Left Menu

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition to launch next month

The GOTY Edition includes new aircraft such as its first military jet and a legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft along with new airports, new missions, new photogrammetry cities and much more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:58 IST
Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition to launch next month
Image Credit: Microsoft

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition, the expanded edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator, will arrive on November 18th. It will be available as a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The GOTY Edition includes new aircraft such as its first military jet and a legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft along with new airports, new missions, new photogrammetry cities and much more.

"This new edition celebrates all the positive feedback, reviews and awards garnered, but it is also a "Thank You" to our fans – new and old – that have made Microsoft Flight Simulator such a phenomenon," the company said on Tuesday.

With the GOTY Edition, Microsoft is adding 5 brand new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator including:

  • Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - first military jet
  • VoloCity - first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings
  • Pilatus PC-6 Porter - a highly versatile plane that comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations
  • CubCrafters NX Cub
  • Aviat Pitts Special S1S - aircraft with a single-seat option

Secondly, the Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition will bring 8 handcrafted airports in Central Europe (Germany and Switzerland) and the United States. Next, an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) are being added to the Discovery Flights series.

The GOTY Edition will also bring several highly features such as an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system. Additionally, 14 new tutorials and a number of new photogrammetry cities will be added.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021