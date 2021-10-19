Left Menu

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

Co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google, the JioPhone NEXT was initially scheduled to launch in September, but the launch was rescheduled for November 2021. As confirmed by the company, the affordable smartphone will come with cutting-edge features like automatic text read-aloud, language translation, voice assistant, augmented reality camera filters and much more.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)
Reliance's upcoming budget 4G smartphone, the JioPhone NEXT, has made an appearance on the Google Play Console website, with the listing confirming its key specifications and features.

The listing, spotted by tipster Ankit on Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1), reveals that the JioPhone NEXT will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 chipset (QM215) along with Adreno 306 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The handset will sport an HD+ display with 720 x 1440-pixels resolution and will run on Android 11(Go Edition).

Previous leaks suggest that the JioPhone NEXT will come with a 5.5-inch HD display, a 13-megapixel single camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. The handset could be fuelled by a 2,500mAh battery and may offer up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of in-built storage.

The JioPhone NEXT is expected to arrive ahead of Diwali.

