Left Menu

Apple Music's new 'Voice Plan' is cheaper

Apple has announced a new Apple Music subscription tier, dubbed the Voice Plan, at its October event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:36 IST
Apple Music's new 'Voice Plan' is cheaper
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple has announced a new Apple Music subscription tier, dubbed the Voice Plan, at its October event. As per Mashable, at USD 4.99 a month, the Voice Plan is the least expensive Apple Music subscription option to date. But there is a catch.

During the live stream, Apple Music host Zane Lowe appeared thrilled to announce that with the Voice Plan, you "use only your voice and the power of Siri," perhaps forgetting that some people prefer to type in their song searches -- or literally are unable to speak. Mashable confirmed that for subscribers of the Voice Plan, full playback from search only works via voice. There are a few tap-to-play options, however, like everything in the Radio tab and previously purchased or uploaded content in a user's library.

The new plan also differs from the Individual Plan, which costs USD 9.99 per month, in that it lacks access to music videos and that doesn't promise lossless audio. In other words, the sound quality on the Voice Plan won't be as high as the other plans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021