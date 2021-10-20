New universal @ menu lets you easily add things in Google Docs

Google has added a new universal insertion menu that allows users to easily add things like tables and images directly in Google Docs. With the @ menu, you can add:

Smart chips that show information and suggested actions for people, files, and events.

Elements including checklists, numbered lists, and bulleted lists, images, tables, and charts, text headings and hyperlinks.

All you need to do is simply type "@", and you'll see a list of recommended files, people, meetings, as well as different content elements and formats to insert into your document.

"A quick and simple way to add rich elements to your content, the universal @ menu makes it easy to preview and read relevant documents, find associated meetings and stakeholders, add tables and images, and more, directly from Google Docs," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

To use the new universal insertion menu in Google Docs:

Open a document in Google Docs.

Enter @.

Select from the list of suggestions. You can also enter letters, numbers, or symbols to narrow your suggestions.

Gif Credit: Google

The universal @ menu in Google Docs is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while gradually roll out for Scheduled Release domains will commence on November 1, 2021. The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.