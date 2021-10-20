Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:04 IST
Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
