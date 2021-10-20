Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:50 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro unveiled with Tensor chip, 50MP camera, Android 12
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Google's new smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, recently launched after multiple leaks and teasers. As per 91 Mobiles, the American tech giant unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at its Fall launch event on Tuesday.

The Pixel 6 series is the first from the tech giant to feature an in-house chipset -- Google Tensor, instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. With Tensor chip, flagship camera sensors, and Android 12, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the most significant Pixel phones in years. Here's everything you need to know about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro:

1. Pixel 6: Priced at USD 599 (or about Rs 44,971), the Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a unique unibody look with a rear camera bar and an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. It also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 is powered by the Tensor chipset and will be available with 8GB RAM 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device is also packed with a 4,614mAh battery that supports wireless and 30W fast charging.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 50MP main camera sensor which bins the images down to 12.5MP photos. The phone also comes with a 12MP ultrawide lens for wider images. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The Pixel 6 devices are available in several colours, each with a two-tone design. The Pixel 6 will run on Android 12, the latest version of the Android operating system.

2. Pixel 6 Pro: Priced at USD 899 (or about Rs 67,494), the Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. It supports up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The cutout, Gorilla Glass Victus and in-display fingerprint sensor are there as well and so is the new Tensor chip. It will come with up 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB /512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset gets a larger 5,003mAh battery with wireless and 30W fast charging support. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with the 50MP main camera sensor and 12MP ultrawide lens but adds a third 48MP telephoto lens. The device also has an 11.1MP front camera.

Other features for the series include stereo speakers, three microphones, Dual-SIM support and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and sub-6Ghz 5G. However, the availability of the Pixel 6 series phones in India is not yet confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

