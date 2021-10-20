Samsung India launches new ‘Smart Touch Call’ customer service

Samsung India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new service called 'Smart Touch Call' to reduce call wait time for customers when they call Customer Care and help them find a quick resolution to their most common queries. The intuitive service experience captures the caller's needs and enables them to interact with the system.

Samsung customers who dial in to the company's Customer Care and opt for the Smart Touch Call service will get a text message or a pop-up menu while being on call. Thereafter, they can select the self-help option or select their preferred communication mode and fill out a form with their details and issues even before getting connected with a customer service agent.

Smart Touch Call will let callers find a resolution to most of their common queries such as locating the nearest service centre, repair tracking, software updates, spare part pricing, warranty information, in-home service reservation, appointment booking, order status, product registration and several Do It Yourself (DIY) product troubleshoots.

In addition to Smart Touch Call, Samsung offers several other digital service options to help customers resolve their queries from home. These include WhatsApp support, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance via the call centre or DIY videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

"The Smart Touch Call service has been intelligently designed keeping in mind the current needs of our customers, helping them save their time as they juggle between multiple personal and professional roles," said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.