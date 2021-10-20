EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

Delaware, United States – Business Wire India EverGrow Coin, the first cryptocurrency to generate passive income for its holders in Binance pegged US dollars, has reached the milestone of 25,000 holders in just three weeks. EverGrow Coin presale sold out in under 5 minutes with an initial marketcap of $125K. EverGrow Coin then went on to achieve a marketcap of $200 Million over the next 14 days and has already paid over $3 million BUSD in rewards collectively to all of its holders. EverGrow is becoming one of the biggest platforms to provide a unique combination of cryptocurrency and DeFi-solutions.

The project uses its unique Tokenomincs and smart contracts to make this happen. It re-distributes 8% of every transaction occurring in its network to the community with BUSD. This means holders have direct access to earning passive income in dollars instead of exchanging any other token to accrue such payment.

The coin is also twice as rewarding as their nearest competition because half the tokens were burned on launch, and a further 1% has been burned since. The Airdrop and Team Wallet, another 5%, are locked and do not receive rewards. This means the prizes are distributed amongst just 44% of the total coins, telling everyone has a far greater share.

The team behind EverGrow plans to develop several products in its Ecosystem to increase the utility of EGC Token, as stated in the roadmap. This will include Binance Smart Chain-based NFT Marketplace and Content Subscription Platform. The team takes this as an essential factor and knows it is necessary, which is mainly overlooked by many similar projects, who have relied on hype & endorsements to grow the price, rather than actual utilities that will encourage people to own and use the coin.

One of the prominent Ethereum Chain-based NFT marketplaces recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume last month, briefly stalled on Sunday last week. This was due to the long block confirmation time and high fees of the Ethereum Chain. Due to this, it is evident that the NFT market has been on a slow pace on the Ethereum chain. Similarly, even Solana suffered similar exhaustion issues in September due to a massive swell of publicity and liquidity onto Solana. All these problems can be attributed to the explosion of NFT creativity on the chain, making it even more essential to come up with better and more stable solutions.

The EverGrow NFT Marketplace will provide good services and potentially fill this gap on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Looking at the conditions, it is planning to launch the division within just a few weeks. Any other crypto token never achieves this feat, as the crypto space is filled with projects that make little to no development even in years. According to them, “this NFT Marketplace will allow creators to mint their NFT’s and sell them on EverGrow NFT Marketplace.” The most beneficial thing about this platform will be its affordability. This NFT marketplace will be cheaper and provide better and faster transactions, which the Binance Smart Chain consensus will power. Shortly after this, EGC will launch its Content Subscription Platform that allows fans to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite influencers and curators. The Content Subscription will be built around EGC acting as the native currency and will allow fans to purchase subscriptions and tip curators in $EGC tokens directly. Another unique product from a crypto project that has not been in existence for more than a few weeks.

Considering its profound and extensively thought-through roadmap, the project sat at a $150 million valuation is a stellar done deal when users compare it with coins like Safemoon that is currently on a valuation of over $1 billion, or Shiba Inu which has an eye-watering valuation of $10 billion.

