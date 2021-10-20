Latest Asus Zenfone 8 update brings October security patch

The Asus Zenfone 8 is receiving a new software update, version 30.12.112.36, that brings along the October 2021 Android security patch and also optimizes the camera quality and stability of the smartphone.

The ZenUI-based update is rolling out to the Japanese and worldwide units of the Zenfone 8 bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'. Below are the release notes for the update:

Release Note

Optimized camera stability and quality

Optimized system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021-10-05 As always, the update is rolling out in batches and may take some days to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates. Earlier this month, Asus announced the Android 12 beta program for Zenfone 8 to let users experience the newest version of Android OS ahead of its official release. Asus Zenfone 8: Specs and features

The Asus Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the phone has a dual rear camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. For selfies and video chatting, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF.

Lastly, the Zenfone 8 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity and other features onboard the phone include - WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, etc.