You can now enroll your Realme GT in Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta

Last week, Realme announced realme UI 3.0, the latest version of its custom skin based on Android 12. Now, the company has opened applications for Realme GT 5G users to enroll in the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program to get a taste of the latest OS before anybody else.

To apply for the realme UI 3.0 Early access, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Before joining the early access program, make sure that your Realme GT 5G is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10 GB. In addition, your phone's battery level should be above 60% and it should be updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX2202_11_A.14. Also, backup your personal data to prevent data loss.

"This is a beta program that allows our realme fans to experience the whole new features of realme UI 3.0 for the first time. Keep in mind that being an early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly. It might not be recommended to install the Early Access software on your primary phone," Realme warned in a post on the community forums.

Once you submit all needed information in the application channel, the company will update you when the beta program becomes available. Realme said that the applications will be accepted in batches and only limited seats are available.

Realme UI 3.0

The Realme UI 3.0 is claimed to improve overall app launching performance by 13% and increase battery life by 12%. The new UI brings lots of customizations, privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.