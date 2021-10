BRIEF-China Evergrande Had Reason To Believe Purchaser Had Not Met Prerequisite To Make Offer For Shares In Unit

China Evergrande Group: * ON 1 OCT GROUP ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH HOOPLIFE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

* ASSET TO BE DISPOSED OF IS 5.42 BILLION SHARES IN EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES * CONSIDERATION WAS HK$20.04 BILLION

* AS OF 12 OCT, CO HAD REASON TO BELIEVE PURCHASER HAD NOT MET PREREQUISITE TO MAKE GENERAL OFFER FOR SHARES IN PROPERTY SERVICES UNIT * EXERCISED ITS RIGHT OF RESCISSION/TERMINATION WITH RESPECT TO AGREEMENT ON 13 OCT

* REFERS TO DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN PROPERTY SERVICES UNIT, REPRESENTING 50.1% OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL TO UNIT OF HOPSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

