Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22483 with improvements and bug fixes

For Insiders, there is a 7th-anniversary badge which will soon be visible in the Feedback Hub achievements section. This build also includes bug fixes and known issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:14 IST
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22483 with improvements and bug fixes
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22483 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. With this update, the company has added the ability to right-click on the Recommended or the More button in Start to refresh the items shown there.

Here's the complete list of bug fixes included in the Windows 11 Build 22483:

  • Fixed an issue that was causing Search to appear black and not display any content below the search box.

  • Searching for "display" will now return Display Settings.

  • Trying to access the Linux entry for WSL in File Explorer's navigation pane should no longer pop up an error saying "wsl.localhost is unavailable, insufficient resources exist" on ARM64 PCs.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing cellular data to not work on certain devices in recent Dev Channel builds.
  • Addressed an issue with NTFS when the USN journal was enabled, where it was doing extra unnecessary action with each write, impacting I/O performance.
  • Made some small improvements to keyboard navigation and screen reader usage of Performance Monitor.
  • Webview2 processes should now be properly grouped with the application using it in Task Manager's Processes tab.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Publisher column in Task Manager to not retrieve publisher names.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

