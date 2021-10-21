Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22483 with improvements and bug fixes

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22483 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. With this update, the company has added the ability to right-click on the Recommended or the More button in Start to refresh the items shown there.

For Insiders, there is a 7th-anniversary badge which will soon be visible in the Feedback Hub achievements section. This build also includes bug fixes and known issues.

Here's the complete list of bug fixes included in the Windows 11 Build 22483:

Search

Fixed an issue that was causing Search to appear black and not display any content below the search box.

Settings

Searching for "display" will now return Display Settings.

Other