Always-On Sales enablement and Readiness Framework

Are you struggling to improve the sales performance of your remote teams? Does your sales team retain the knowledge imparted during sales training? Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 21: Join the Streamz webinar today at 3.30 PM IST to get expert answers and tips on these challenges and more. Benefit from the best practices of the Fortune 1000 companies deploying the Always-On framework at scale. There has been an undeniable shift in buyer-seller interactions over the last two years. All companies, big or small, have been challenged to keep their remote sales teams productive, engaged, and always sales-ready. In this webinar, the speakers will highlight the importance of continuously assessing and preparing distributed sales teams with the Always-On Sales Enablement Framework to get a holistic view of the readiness of sales teams at any point in time.

This interactive session will provide easy-to-understand insights on: • How the sales landscape has evolved • Improving sales readiness with the Always-On Learning Framework • The Pillars of Always-On Framework: • (i) Sales Optimized Content • (ii) Automated Knowledge Checks • (iii) Sales Gamification • (iv) Gain unique insights with Analytics Q&A The speakers are- • Sandeep Shrivastava, Chief Product Officer (Former Director- Search, Microsoft) • NK Chari, Chief Marketing Officer (Former Director WW Marketing, Agilent Technologies) • Kushal Bhomick, Chief Revenue Officer (Former Senior Director Sales, JAPAC, Oracle) This webinar has been exclusively created for sales enablement managers, sales trainers, sales coaches, sales managers, and everyone in the enablement community with a mission to uplift sales performance. “On our platform, we have seen salespeople enjoy responding to the game-like, interactive set of questions. While they are having fun, we capture a lot of signals to know their knowledge gaps and intelligently recommend targeted content for their self-improvement,” says N K Chari, CMO at Streamz. “We are happy to share best practices and insights gained from our experience, enabling enterprises to keep more than 225,000 reps always sales-ready. Hear our expert practitioners talk about creating Sales Optimised Content, assessing rep progress continuously using Automated Knowledge Checks, boost engagement and participation using Sales Gamification and capturing advanced insights to enhance sales performance.” “We empower companies to scale their sales-readiness and enablement programs addressing each individual in large, widely dispersed teams,” says Jawahar Kanjilal, CEO at Streamz. “With Streamz, we are on a mission to transform the way companies invest in every ‘salesperson’ by building the world’s most scalable and intelligent sales readiness platform.” Book your seats at: https://bit.ly/3AEnRuC All registrants will get access to the recording post the webinar. About Streamz: Streamz is an AI-based sales enablement and readiness platform that enterprises deploy to keep their widely distributed sales teams and channels partners always sales-ready. Its ‘Always-on Sales Readiness Framework’ helps sales enablement managers scale their programs and upskill and improve the sales behaviours of their teams. PWR PWR