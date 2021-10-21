Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in their Group B league game of the T20 World Cup here against Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

Bangladesh have fielded an unchanged XI, while Papua New Guinea have made two changes to their playing XI, with Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu coming in for Tony Ura and Nosaina Pokana.

Teams Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)