Blockedge Technologies launches Plug and Play Blockchain as a Service platform

Blockedge Technologies, a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, on Thursday said it has launched 'plug and play' block-chain as a service platform for automotive and supply chain markets.

The User Interface (UI) driven platform has been designed to reduce operational overheads, drive supply chain transparency and accelerate block-chain enabled innovations, the company said in a statement here.

''Powered by its UI-driven Blockedge Network Manager, the platform enables advanced automation and is set to accelerate business transformation for companies and consortiums'', it said.

''Block-chain technology, with its inherent security, trust and transparency capabilities, enables companies to collaborate and solve shared challenges..the technology will evolve tremendously in the next couple of years, and Blockedge is fully geared to play a critical role in addressing the challenges that enterprises face'', company chief growth officer, Kumar Guru said.

The company said IDC expects enterprise block-chain spending by companies to reach USD 6.6 billion this year. However, the adoption has its own challenges. Identifying and agreeing on the correct use case, ability to build and deploy scalable networks, integration with existing IT systems, and high-availability network maintenance were some of the challenges faced by industry leaders, the statement added.

