Uniphore Unveils the Industry’s Broadest and Most Comprehensive Conversational Automation Platform

Uniphore completes the acquisition of Jacada and rolls out a powerful platform that will transform the Customer Experience Market Chennai, India, Palo Alto, Calif. – Business Wire India Uniphore announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Jacada and is unveiling the industry’s most comprehensive platform that will further enable enterprises to transform customer experiences. Uniphore’s integrated Conversational Automation platform now combines Conversational AI, workflow automation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), low-code/no-code capabilities and a business friendly UX to transform and democratize customer experiences. This empowers contact center agents to deliver highly effective, personalized and empathetic interactions.

Digital transformation is key to contact centers providing the ultimate modern day customer service experience and how conversations are handled during the entire customer journey — pre, during and post interaction.

Top enhancements and benefits of Uniphore’s Conversational Automation platform include: Industry’s Most Advanced Agent-Assist Solution Uniphore’s advanced conversational AI for sentiment, intent and emotion analysis, together with Jacada’s workflow and desktop automation empower agents with the most comprehensive agent-assist solution, U-Assist.

With U-Assist, agents are guided in real-time during calls with next-best action based on customer intent, conversation content, sentiment and emotion. After the call, agents’ promises made during the call are registered and automation is used to ensure their fulfillment. This merger adds a new level of best-in-class automation to real-time agent-assisted interactions, and a superior agent performance and customer experience.

Superior Business User Friendly UX The integration of Jacada’s business user friendly UX that drives both self-service and agent- assisted interactions with Uniphore’s industry-leading CA platform bridges the gap between legacy systems of contact center process automation and modern-day automation powered by AI. This empowers business users to accelerate the rapid development and quick implementation of next-gen customer experience applications across self-service and agent-assisted interactions.

The intuitive and simple-to-use UX allows business users to use the same business logic and call flows to rapidly develop and implement self-service and agent-assisted applications.

Enhanced Self Service with Multimodal Capabilities Uniphore’s U-Self Serve, a conversational self-service solution is enhanced with the addition of Jacada’s multimodal and visual IVR (Interactive Voice Response) capabilities. With the enhancement, customers are now able to seamlessly self-service routine interactions with minimal friction across all channels and leverage digital capabilities on IVR interactions.

Attended and Unattended RPA Availability of both attended and unattended RPA increases agent efficiencies with knowledge base integration during in-call with customers to improve accuracies and productivity. The availability of both attended and unattended RPA capabilities helps improve automation of agent interactions (both intelligent virtual agents and human agents) during the call as well as post call to help drive better customer and agent experience.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that the teams at Uniphore and Jacada have done to make the integration of the Jacada platform into ours smooth and seamless,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. “The power of the two platforms coming together, along with our future innovations in the conversational automation space will truly transform the customer experience in a range of industries, from sales and marketing, to education, HR, healthcare and beyond.” “Conversational Automation really is the next frontier in digital transformation. Organizations have an urgent need for platforms that provide end-to-end support for the customer experience,” said Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder at Opus Research. “With the acquisition of Jacada and the integration of its low-code/no-code interface and unattended RPA capabilities, the potential for Uniphore’s platform grow beyond contact centers and customer service to truly enterprise-wide applications.'' With the successful close of the Jacada acquisition, Uniphore will continue to expand globally including enhancing its centers of excellence around the world.

For more insights about Uniphore’s future plans, click here to watch a video discussion between Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore, Yochai Rozenblat, former CEO of Jacada and Jeannie Walters, CEO of Experience Investigators.

About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise. They relay intent, tone, emotion and sentiment.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful conversational automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business user friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

