Left Menu

Atal Innovation Mission launches 'Innovations for You' to showcase success stories of start-ups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:14 IST
Atal Innovation Mission launches 'Innovations for You' to showcase success stories of start-ups
  • Country:
  • India

Government think-tank Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Thursday launched a digi-book, 'Innovations for You', to showcase the success stories of AIM's start-ups in different domains.

According to an official statement, the first edition of the AIM's book is focused on innovations in health care and soon, other sectors shall follow.

The statement further said the book is a compilation of 45 health tech start-ups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country.

These start-ups are leveraging frontier technologies such as artificial technology, internet of things, information and communication technology as well as others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems like anaemia, malaria, dental care, mental health, neonatal and child care and monitoring human vitals, it said.

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said this book serves as an encouragement to upcoming entrepreneurs to work on the path of creativity and imagination to address some of India's pressing challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said India's future lies in being a knowledge economy.

''We have potential to touch the sky in the area of science and technology,'' Paul said.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Centre's flagship initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country.

AIM is mandated to create an umbrella structure to oversee and revolutionise the innovation ecosystem of the country — touching upon the entire innovation life-cycle through various programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021