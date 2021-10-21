World News Roundup: Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan; Erdogan says Turkey will recoup money paid to U.S. for F-35 jets and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

Britain's defense minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defense zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force intensified its overflights on Oct. 1.

Erdogan says Turkey will recoup money paid to U.S. for F-35 jets

President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed Turkey and the United States will make progress in talks for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and that Ankara will recoup $1.4 billion it paid for F-35s it is blocked from buying, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday. Erdogan said at the weekend that the United States had offered to sell Turkey the F-16s in return for Ankara's downpayment on the more advanced F-35s, which Washington blocked after Turkey bought Russian missile defenses.

For Afghan Hazaras, where to pray can be life and death choice

Each time Hussain Rahimi leaves his Kabul home for the mosque to pray, he recites the Kalima - a short verse that is the central tenet of Islam - because he is not sure he will come home alive. "I am afraid. My family is afraid when we go to the mosque," said 23-year-old Rahimi, an ethnic Hazara - a predominantly Shi'ite community that has been at the receiving end of some of the most violent attacks in Afghanistan's bloody history.

'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

British police charged a 25-year-old man on Thursday with the murder of lawmaker David Amess and said the killing was an act of terrorism. Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly on Friday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, northeast of London, where he had been meeting constituents. Paramedics tried to save him on the floor of the church, but in vain.

South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters

South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday but failed to fully place a dummy satellite into orbit, delivering mixed results for a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans. The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned with the national flag, rose on a column of flame from its launch pad at Naro Space Center at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).

G20 split over coal, 1.5 degree climate limit ahead of Rome summit -sources

The Group of 20 rich countries are divided over phasing out coal and committing to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as they prepare for a crucial summit in Rome next week, sources familiar with the negotiations said. The need to curb greenhouse gases will be high on the agenda of the Rome G20 gathering on Oct. 30-31, seen as a key stepping stone immediately ahead of broader United Nations climate talks, called COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

NATO to agree master plan to deter growing Russian threat

NATO defence ministers are set to agree a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions that could include nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and assaults from space.

Controversy over AUKUS pact overhyped, says UK armed forces minister

Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia acquiring technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines and is widely seen as a response to Chinese militarisation in the region, particularly in the strategically important South China Sea.

Poland won't bow to EU 'blackmail' but seek to solve rows, says PM

Poland will not bow to European Union "blackmail" but will seek to solve ongoing disputes, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, as he arrived on Thursday to defend his nation before a meeting of fellow leaders in an escalating ideological battle. Long-running tensions between Poland's ruling nationalists and the bloc's liberal majority have risen sharply since Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Oct. 7 that elements of EU law were incompatible with the country's charter.

Singapore has financial leverage to pressure Myanmar - U.S. official

Singapore has the ability to wield its significant financial leverage over Myanmar's military rulers to pressure them to return to a path of democracy amid a deteriorating humanitarian and economic crisis, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Speaking in a teleconference from Jakarta, Counselor of the U.S. State Department Derek Chollet said partnerships with countries in the region were critical to pressuring Myanmar as it risks becoming a "failed state in the heart of Asia".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)