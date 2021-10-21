Left Menu

Google adding new dedicated focus time entries' to Calendar

To make work schedules easier for its users, tech-giant Google is adding new dedicated focus time entries to Calendar that will auto-decline meetings for the users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
To make work schedules easier for its users, tech-giant Google is adding new dedicated focus time entries to Calendar that will auto-decline meetings for the users. According to The Verge, the focus time entries will have a small headphones icon on the calendar and could be given a different colour by Google to help separate them from other things on the user's schedule.

A user would also be given a choice to set focus time entries to automatically decline meetings that get scheduled during that block, which could help ensure that their focus time stays open and free from meetings. Focus time entries will also appear in the 'Time insights' panel so the users can see how much of their time is being spent in meetings and on focused work.

The Verge reported that focus time entries begin rolling out on Wednesday to the users on the Rapid Release track, but they will not be available to every Calendar user. As per Google, the feature is coming to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching, and Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

