Here's Android 12 upgrade roll-out plan for Vivo smartphones

Vivo on Thursday announced the list of eligible smartphones that will be receiving the Funtouch OS 12 beta, based on Android 12, in India.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the first device to get the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 beta update at the end of November 2021, followed by the X60 series and more devices in December.

Here's the timeline of the Android 12 beta rollout plan for Vivo devices:

November 2021

Vivo X70 Pro+

December 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

Vivo V21

Vivo Y72 5G

January 2022

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V21e

Vivo V20 2021

Vivo V20

Vivo Y21

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y31

March 2022

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y12s

Early April 2022

Vivo S1

Vivo Y19

End of April 2022

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y51

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20i

Vivo Y30

Key features of the Funtouch OS 12 include small widgets, nano music player, Extended RAM technology and more. As for Android 12, the latest OS by Google brings a new design called Material You and several new features like scrolling screenshots, conversation widgets, new toggles in Quick Settings, privacy dashboard as well as improved accessibility features.