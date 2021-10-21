Here's Android 12 upgrade roll-out plan for Vivo smartphones
The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the first device to get the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 beta update at the end of November 2021, followed by the X60 series and more devices in December.
Vivo on Thursday announced the list of eligible smartphones that will be receiving the Funtouch OS 12 beta, based on Android 12, in India.
Here's the timeline of the Android 12 beta rollout plan for Vivo devices:
November 2021
- Vivo X70 Pro+
December 2021
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60
- Vivo V21
- Vivo Y72 5G
January 2022
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V20 2021
- Vivo V20
- Vivo Y21
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y31
March 2022
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Vivo X50
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V20 SE
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo Y12s
Early April 2022
- Vivo S1
- Vivo Y19
End of April 2022
- Vivo V17 Pro
- Vivo V17
- Vivo S1 Pro
- Vivo Y73
- Vivo Y51
- Vivo Y20
- Vivo Y20i
- Vivo Y30
Our #Android12 upgrade roll-out plan is here! Get a safer and better personalized experience for all your needs.#vivo #FuntouchOS #Android12 pic.twitter.com/DVLIK2jwXa— Funtouch OS (@FuntouchOS_IN) October 21, 2021
Key features of the Funtouch OS 12 include small widgets, nano music player, Extended RAM technology and more. As for Android 12, the latest OS by Google brings a new design called Material You and several new features like scrolling screenshots, conversation widgets, new toggles in Quick Settings, privacy dashboard as well as improved accessibility features.