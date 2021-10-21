Latest Galaxy Watch 4 update adds Fall Detection, new faces and more options

Samsung is rolling out a new software update to Galaxy Watch 4 series with new customization options, an improved Fall Detection feature and more.

The latest update brings four new watch faces for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users, letting them choose the one that matches their personality and fit into their lifestyle. For instance, you can customize the new Info Brick watch face with the stats like heart rate, stress and daily activity status or can choose a watch face that displays in-depth weather forecast, a basic dashboard or live wallpapers.

With this update, you can now mix and match up to four complications - such as battery life, reminders, messages or your step count - to display on your Animals watch face. In addition, you can now choose a moving GIF for your My Photo+ watch face. The Steps Challenge watch face now features more playful animations to keep you motivated.

In addition to watch faces, the update brings new gesture control including a new hand motion that can act as a helpful shortcut to activate a chosen app or feature. For instance, a 'knock, knock' motion with your wrist will let you open a pre-selected app, list of workouts, turn on a light or even create a new reminder.

Lastly, the update adds the Fall Detection feature to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The improved feature is capable of detecting a fall even when you're standing still and also allows Galaxy Watch 4 users to send out an SOS notification to up to four pre-selected contacts.

Samsung said that the latest update will initially roll out on Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and thereafter to LTE versions of the smartwatch, adding that the availability may vary by market or operator.