Left Menu

Latest Galaxy Watch 4 update adds Fall Detection, new faces and more options

Lastly, the update adds the Fall Detection feature to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The improved feature is capable of detecting a fall even when you're standing still and also allows Galaxy Watch 4 users to send out an SOS notification to up to four pre-selected contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:46 IST
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 update adds Fall Detection, new faces and more options
Image Credit: Amazon

Samsung is rolling out a new software update to Galaxy Watch 4 series with new customization options, an improved Fall Detection feature and more.

The latest update brings four new watch faces for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users, letting them choose the one that matches their personality and fit into their lifestyle. For instance, you can customize the new Info Brick watch face with the stats like heart rate, stress and daily activity status or can choose a watch face that displays in-depth weather forecast, a basic dashboard or live wallpapers.

With this update, you can now mix and match up to four complications - such as battery life, reminders, messages or your step count - to display on your Animals watch face. In addition, you can now choose a moving GIF for your My Photo+ watch face. The Steps Challenge watch face now features more playful animations to keep you motivated.

In addition to watch faces, the update brings new gesture control including a new hand motion that can act as a helpful shortcut to activate a chosen app or feature. For instance, a 'knock, knock' motion with your wrist will let you open a pre-selected app, list of workouts, turn on a light or even create a new reminder.

Lastly, the update adds the Fall Detection feature to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The improved feature is capable of detecting a fall even when you're standing still and also allows Galaxy Watch 4 users to send out an SOS notification to up to four pre-selected contacts.

Samsung said that the latest update will initially roll out on Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and thereafter to LTE versions of the smartwatch, adding that the availability may vary by market or operator.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021