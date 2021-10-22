Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets October security patch in latest update

Asus today announced the release of a new software update for the Zenfone 8 Flip. The latest ZenUI-based update, version 30.12.82.35, brings along the October 2021 Android security patch and is rolling out to Japanese, Russian, European, and worldwide units of ZenFone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'.

This update also improves the quality of the camera. Below is the complete update changelog:

Optimized camera stability and quality

Optimized system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021-10-05

Announcing the update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the OTA is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it today. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the device's Settings > System > System updates.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip debuted globally in May 2021 alongside the Zenfone 8, with the former featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, Zenfone 8 Flip has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone features a triple rotating camera module housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

Lastly, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.