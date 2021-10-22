Left Menu

Nokia 5G SA Core network now up and running for Taiwan Mobile

The roll-out advances Taiwan Mobile's ‘Super 5G strategy’ which is focused on sustainability and digital transformation. The 5G SA core network will allow the operator to provide the most advanced 5G services such as network slicing and smart city solutions that require ultra-low latency and reliability.

Nokia has successfully deployed the 5G standalone (SA) core network for its long-standing partner Taiwan Mobile, enabling the Taiwanese operator to strengthen its network services and performance and to provide the most advanced 5G applications for enterprises and businesses.

"We are very pleased that the Nokia 5G Standalone Core network is now up and running, on schedule, for Taiwan Mobile. This provides Taiwan Mobile with exceptional capabilities in terms of machine-to-machine communication, extreme automation, and reliability that enables critical 5G uses for enterprises; and does so with the knowledge that this standalone network will continue to function seamlessly with non-standalone networks," said Susanna Patja, Head of Cloud & Network Services, Greater China, Nokia.

The deployment includes Nokia's voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, signaling, network exposure, policy controller, cloud infrastructure, and security management for radio transport.

Commenting on this development, Tom Koh, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Technology Group, Taiwan Mobile, said, "We are delighted to reach this milestone with Nokia to bring the first true 5G network into Taiwan. Owning the agility of network slicing to swiftly customize the network for accommodating different use cases, Taiwan Mobile will be able to accelerate time-to-market to provide a wide variety of services for everyone and everything and to free enterprises to embrace Industry 4.0."

Taiwan Mobile and Nokia are long-standing partners, with the latter supporting the operator's 'Super 5G strategy'. Last year, Taiwan Mobile selected Nokia as the sole supplier of its 5G network in a three-year framework deal worth approx. 400 million euros.

