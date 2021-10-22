Asus unveils Android 12 rollout plan for Zenfone and ROG Phone series

Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, today announced the Android 12 release schedule for the Zenfone 8 series, Zenfone 7 and the ROG Phone series.

According to a post on the Asus ZenTalk forums, the latest Android 12 upgrade will be available for the ZenFone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip starting in December 2021, followed by the ROG Phone 5/5s in the first quarter of 2022. The Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 series are expected to get the Android 12 update during the first half of 2022.

December 2021

ZenFone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Q1, 2022

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

H1, 2022

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 3

In addition to the major functional changes introduced in the official version of Android 12, the update will also include the company's popular battery- and performance-management features. The update also includes ZenUI-specific changes for Zenfone models. These include easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customization options.

Earlier this month, Asus announced the Android 12 beta testing program for the Zenfone 8 users. The beta program will help identify and fix bugs based on real user experiences before the final software is rolled out in December 2021.