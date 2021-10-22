Asus unveils Android 12 rollout plan for Zenfone and ROG Phone series
In addition to the major functional changes introduced in the official version of Android 12, the update will also include the company's popular battery- and performance-management features. The update also includes ZenUI-specific changes for Zenfone models. These include easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customization options.
Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, today announced the Android 12 release schedule for the Zenfone 8 series, Zenfone 7 and the ROG Phone series.
According to a post on the Asus ZenTalk forums, the latest Android 12 upgrade will be available for the ZenFone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip starting in December 2021, followed by the ROG Phone 5/5s in the first quarter of 2022. The Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 series are expected to get the Android 12 update during the first half of 2022.
December 2021
- ZenFone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
Q1, 2022
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
H1, 2022
- Zenfone 7
- ROG Phone 3
Earlier this month, Asus announced the Android 12 beta testing program for the Zenfone 8 users. The beta program will help identify and fix bugs based on real user experiences before the final software is rolled out in December 2021.