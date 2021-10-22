Left Menu

India successfully flight-tests ABHYAS off Odisha coast

India on Friday successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target HEAT, ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range ITR, Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha, DRDO officials said.The flight-test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO at its ITR, Chandipur near here.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:40 IST
India successfully flight-tests ABHYAS off Odisha coast
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha, DRDO officials said.

The flight-test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at its ITR, Chandipur near here. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems. The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors including Radars and Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS),official sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight trial of Abhyas.

The current test was carried out as a part of developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for production of the vehicle has already been floated for bidding by Indian companies. This indigenous target aircraft, once developed, will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for Indian Armed Forces, they said.

ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle was launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle.

It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed, they said adding that the target aircraft is equipped with MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of ‘ABHYAS’ and termed it as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021